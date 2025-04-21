Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An online Book of Condolences has been set up for people across Northern Ireland to record their sympathy following the death of Pope Francis.

Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin – the Archbishop of Armagh – led condolences following the news of the Pope’s passing on Easter Monday morning.

He described 88-year-old Pope Francis as having demonstrated “immense courage and serenity” throughout his ill health.

"On behalf of the people, religious sisters and brothers, priests and bishops of Ireland I wish to express sadness and our feelings of affection and loss upon hearing of the death of the Holy Father Pope Francis this morning,” said Archbishop Martin.

Pope Francis greets the crowd during a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 13, 2025. Picture: Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images.

"In recent days, and since he was admitted to hospital in February, he has been showing immense courage and serenity in the face of frailty and suffering. In this, he has been giving such powerful witness to the dignity of human life and to resilience in the face of suffering which has meant so much, especially to those who are struggling with illness, disability or any other difficulty at this time.

“Just yesterday, on Easter Sunday he proclaimed from the balcony in Saint Peter's Square Buona Pasqua! Happy Easter! reminding us that Christ is alive. Christ is risen. Christ is our hope.

"Pope Francis often said that the face of God is Mercy. In the coming days, we will remember him with thanksgiving and pray that God will have mercy on his soul and reward him for all the good work he has done.”

A Book of Condolences is now available on the homepage of catholicbishops.ie, and on the Irish bishops’ social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, X, and on BlueSky.