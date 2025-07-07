Fried chicken fans queued as long as 20 hours for a US restaurant chain to open the doors of its latest Northern Ireland branch on Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lengthy queue of eager customers gathered for the official opening of Popeyes® at The Junction in Antrim.

Some fans had even queued from Sunday afternoon to be the first to get their hands on some fried chicken at the new restaurant which is also the brand’s first drive-thru in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds queued on foot and in cars before the doors officially opened at 11am.

A section of the large queue at the new Popeyes® in Antrim ahead of its opening on Monday morning. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The first customer to arrive on foot was 19-year-old Evan Bushe, who said: “I’ve been here since 12:30am last night just to be first in line.

"I’ve had Popeyes before and honestly, it’s some of the best chicken I’ve ever had. We’re really, really excited for today and this new opening.”

The first person in the drive-thru, Carl Ritchie, arrived on Sunday afternoon with his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got here yesterday afternoon - we absolutely love the other Popeyes in Belfast. We really enjoy all the different meals Popeyes offers, from the Chicken Sandwiches to the wings - it’s all so tasty. We’re excited to have another restaurant opening nearby.”

Popeyes® has opened its second Northern Ireland location at The Junction, Antrim. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The opening morning brought the spirit of New Orleans to The Junction with eight-piece band, Boom Strutt Brass, entertaining the crowds with their high energy, authentic New Orleans-inspired music.

The restaurant has created 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created when the brand opened its first restaurant at Lesley Forestside in September 2024.

CEO of Popeyes® UK, Tom Crowley, explained that Northern Ireland remains a key focus in expansion plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long queue at the drive-thru at the new Popeyes® in Antrim ahead of its opening on Monday morning. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“To be met with such excitement and enthusiasm at the restaurant this morning reaffirms how important Northern Ireland is to our brand. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of New Orleans to more people in the area.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, described it as “a really exciting day” and the new restaurant would “enhance the experience” for the park’s customers.

“The brand has proven appeal with families and young consumers. Visitors from Antrim and beyond can't wait to try the new restaurant."

The restaurant will be open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week.