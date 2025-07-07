Popeyes® opens at The Junction, Antrim: eager customers arrive 20 hours early to be first in new drive-thru queue
A lengthy queue of eager customers gathered for the official opening of Popeyes® at The Junction in Antrim.
Some fans had even queued from Sunday afternoon to be the first to get their hands on some fried chicken at the new restaurant which is also the brand’s first drive-thru in Northern Ireland.
Hundreds queued on foot and in cars before the doors officially opened at 11am.
The first customer to arrive on foot was 19-year-old Evan Bushe, who said: “I’ve been here since 12:30am last night just to be first in line.
"I’ve had Popeyes before and honestly, it’s some of the best chicken I’ve ever had. We’re really, really excited for today and this new opening.”
The first person in the drive-thru, Carl Ritchie, arrived on Sunday afternoon with his son.
“We got here yesterday afternoon - we absolutely love the other Popeyes in Belfast. We really enjoy all the different meals Popeyes offers, from the Chicken Sandwiches to the wings - it’s all so tasty. We’re excited to have another restaurant opening nearby.”
The opening morning brought the spirit of New Orleans to The Junction with eight-piece band, Boom Strutt Brass, entertaining the crowds with their high energy, authentic New Orleans-inspired music.
The restaurant has created 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created when the brand opened its first restaurant at Lesley Forestside in September 2024.
CEO of Popeyes® UK, Tom Crowley, explained that Northern Ireland remains a key focus in expansion plans.
“To be met with such excitement and enthusiasm at the restaurant this morning reaffirms how important Northern Ireland is to our brand. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of New Orleans to more people in the area.”
Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, described it as “a really exciting day” and the new restaurant would “enhance the experience” for the park’s customers.
“The brand has proven appeal with families and young consumers. Visitors from Antrim and beyond can't wait to try the new restaurant."
The restaurant will be open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week.
