Popular Glengormley restaurant Ziti reopens under new Firehouse identity

The £100,000 investment will see the creation of up to 20 new full and part time jobs in the area and will be an excellent addition to the dining experience in Glengormley.

A devastating accidental fire in 2022 engulfed sister restaurant, Knags, leaving the owners, staff and community in shock. To sustain the business and ensure continued employment for the staff, owner Kevin McCourt temporarily relocated Knags to Ziti’s premises.

Consequently, Ziti underwent a transformation, losing its original identity. The emergence of the Firehouse restaurant is anticipated to bring about a revitalised dining experience for local residents and visitors.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper with Kevin and Gina McCourt and daughters. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC.

The grand reopening as Firehouse, not only symbolises a new beginning but also underscores the resilience and unity within Glengormley.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper attended the reopening event and received a warm welcome from the owner, Kevin and the dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to rebuild this popular establishment.

The Mayor conveyed sincere appreciation for the determination exhibited by the Knags Restaurant team during the challenging recovery period:

“I am really impressed by the resilience shown by Firehouse, formerly Ziti Restaurant. This reopening is more than just a celebration of a dining establishment, it is a tribute to the positive attitudes of the Firehouse team and the people of Glengormley. I wish them all the very best for their future here".

Kevin McCourt expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support received during the rebuilding process.