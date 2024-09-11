Porchetta from Hannan Meats wows the judges to clinch top trophy at Great Taste Golden Forks 2024

Hannan Meats of Moira is celebrating success after lifting a prestigious award at the Great Taste Golden Forks 2024 on Tuesday night.

The very best of the food and drink world gathered for a glittering awards ceremony in London’s Battersea Arts Centre for the grand finale of the Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste awards scheme.

The Golden Fork from Northern Ireland was hotly contested with Porchetta from Hannan Meats, Aghinlig Orchard Ice Cider from Applejames and Ghost Chilli & Black Lime Ketchup from Blackfire Food all making it through to the final round.

The trophy awarded to Hannan Meats for their stunning chilli and herb crusted Porchetta.

The judges described it as “Absolutely delicious, the spice levels were great and it was beautifully balanced. The crackling was consistent and the dry ageing meant there was a really unctuousness to the flavour”.

The 16 Golden Fork winners were the standout products from nearly 14,000 to enter this year’s Great Taste awards.

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food comments: “It is important to understand that Great Taste is merely the process that identifies 1-, 2- and 3-star winners and, in doing so, encourages makers to improve. Now at its climax, in announcing the Golden Forks we are celebrating the very best producers; those who take care to ensure their products hit the markers of trusted raw ingredients, simple production methods, and food & drink that has personality, but ultimately, that tastes great.

Peter Hannan from Hannan Meats, winner of the Golden Fork from Northern Ireland accompanied by Michelle Charrington from Invest NI. Picture: The Guild of Fine Food, Richard Faulks

“We’re particularly chuffed to be doing our thing for international trade and relations by welcoming entries from 115 countries this year and, in addition, bestowing two new awards, one to a company that demonstrates inspiring business acumen, and the other to an organisation showing genuine commitment to sustainability. These winners must at the same time, be making outstanding food & drink.”

Award-winning Hannan Meats, owned and founded by Peter Hannan, was established in 1991 and supplies some of the finest restaurants, hotels and retailers across the UK and Ireland.

The business is ingrained in the world of agriculture and works with 120 farmers - most in Northern Ireland, all in Ireland - who are all tried and trusted to produce the highest quality meat.