Business owners affected by recent flooding in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area have been urged to take up the offer of advice and financial support.

Following the Department of Finance announcement on rate relief measures available to business premises impacted by the recent flooding, the council, in conjunction with Land and Property Services (LPS), is to host information sessions for impacted businesses.

Also available is a £7,500 grant payment which businesses can now apply for online. The payments are part of the £15m package to support the wider economic recovery announced last week by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Businesses can receive their payment by filling in the form on the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/floodrecoveryadvice. Details must be submitted by all businesses impacted by flooding before Monday, November 20 at 5pm, to receive their payment. Please note, this applies even if a business has previously provided details to the council.

A snapshot from aerial footage showing the extent of the flooding in Portadown at the end of October. Picture: Lukas of Lucky Loyal Photography

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “The council has collaborated with the appropriate Government departments to create efficient procedures for providing financial aid to businesses. We acknowledge the rapid progress and urge businesses to get in touch with the Economic Development department for immediate advice and support.”

Cheques will be issued on verification of the received form, and it is expected they will start to be delivered from Wednesday, November 15.

Meanwhile, the council is hosting information sessions in conjunction with Land and Property Services (LPS) for businesses impacted in the borough in Portadown Town Hall, on Thursday, November 16 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm.Council staff and representatives from LPS will be available to provide one-to-one support and advice to those in attendance.

Rate relief measures will include 100 per cent relief for non-domestic rates on flooded properties as well as support to help businesses temporarily relocate. Further information can be found on the nibusinessinfo website at: www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/emergencyraterelief