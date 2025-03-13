A Portadown author has told of how health challenges - along with a milestone birthday - inspired her to achieve a ‘bucket list’ goal of writing a book.

Lorna Jennings will be launching her two books 'Breakfast in Heaven' and 'The Yankee at Benbradagh' on Saturday, April 12 (3pm-5pm) at Portadown Town Hall.

"I always had the urge to write ever since I was a child, but it wasn’t until I got the all clear from cancer in 2011 that I realised, after all the songs, poetry and scripts I had written in my life, I hadn’t really accomplished what I felt I needed to. It was like a wake up call,” said Lorna.

"So I refocused, and from that I’ve had poetry published and a play I wrote used in Belfast with the Bruiser Theatre Company, involving the youth from both sides of the community. I’ve written more scripts, more poetry, but I had never written a book.

Author Lorna Jennings will hold the book launch at Portadown Town Hall on April 12. Photo: Lorna Jennings

"I found out I was dyslexic in 2017 so all the negative thoughts came flooding in. However, last April was a milestone for me as I turned 60 (a birthday I never thought I would see) and I decided to tick off a few goals on my bucket list. One was to hear Van Morrison sing live – tick. Two was to have my granddaughter sing one of my songs – tick - and the third was to write a book."

Lorna first penned ‘Breakfast in Heaven’ following a dream she had in 2012. The tale follows Susannah, or Susa as she is known to her friends, who since the tragic death of her husband Owen has maintained a strong bond with her son Ben.

Life seems to be in a blissful place until a major car accident leaves Susa in a coma, where she experiences supernatural time travels back to her earlier years. “I was overwhelmed when I had the two publishers I sent it to both wanting to publish it,” Lorna said. “Then I got the bug and wrote another one, ‘The Yankee at Benbradagh’.”

The local author’s second book was inspired by the beautiful Benbradagh Mountain just outside Dungiven, where the ruins of an old US Army base are located.

"I have been overwhelmed with the feedback and support given to me, especially Holly Coulter who took the role of leading lady Esther in my promotion video for ‘The Yankee at Benbradagh’,” Lorna added.

"The ‘Holly Coulter Speech and Drama’ kids will be performing some of my songs and poetry on the day of my book launch, along with the delightful Candimoon who are an upbeat duo that do admirable work in the community for care homes and dementia. They will be singing some golden oldies we all know and love.”

Lorna will also be reciting some of her poetry and snippets from her novels, as well as signing her books. “Tea, coffee and traybakes will be provided freely, and if anyone would like to give a kind offering freely, it will go to Dementia Care,” she added. “It will be a wonderful, entertaining afternoon that everyone will enjoy and everyone is very welcome.”