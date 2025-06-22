Portadown: Awards recognise ‘dedication, passion and commitment’ at St John the Baptist’s College
The school has been named Best Post Primary School in Northern Ireland and Best Post Primary School in County Armagh, solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovative and inclusive education across the region.
In addition to academic excellence, the college has also been recognised for its unwavering commitment to student well-being, receiving the Excellence in Pastoral Care award.
Further demonstrating its broad educational impact, the school has earned the Excellence in Vocational Learning Award, acknowledging its strong focus on preparing students with practical skills and pathways to future employment.
As a testament to its inclusive ethos, St John the Baptist’s College has also been awarded Schools of Sanctuary Status, recognising its efforts to create a welcoming and supportive environment for students of all backgrounds.
Finally, in recognition of its ongoing commitment to environment education and sustainability, the school has been honoured with Ambassador School Status and its sixth green flag, from Eco-Schools Northern Ireland. This prestigious title reflects a deep-rooted culture of environmental awareness and action throughout the school community.
Principal Mrs Noella Murray commented: “We are absolutely delighted and humbled by these awards and recognition. They reflect the collective dedication, passion and commitment of our entire school community – staff, students and families.
"At the college we strive to educate the whole child, and empower them to thrive in an ever-changing world”.