The principal of St John the Baptist’s College in Portadown has spoken of her “delight” after a remarkable series of achievements for the school that highlight its dedication to excellence in education, pastoral care,sustainability and inclusion.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has been named Best Post Primary School in Northern Ireland and Best Post Primary School in County Armagh, solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovative and inclusive education across the region.

In addition to academic excellence, the college has also been recognised for its unwavering commitment to student well-being, receiving the Excellence in Pastoral Care award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further demonstrating its broad educational impact, the school has earned the Excellence in Vocational Learning Award, acknowledging its strong focus on preparing students with practical skills and pathways to future employment.

Staff of St John the Baptist's College pictured with the awards gained in the past two weeks. Included are from left, Justin Lynch, head of Pastoral Care, Emma Topping, Eco co-ordinator, Stacey Rodgers, EAL co-ordinator, Sinead McCartan, Vocational Qualifications co-ordinator, and Noella Murray, school principal. PT24-201. Picture: Tony Hendron

As a testament to its inclusive ethos, St John the Baptist’s College has also been awarded Schools of Sanctuary Status, recognising its efforts to create a welcoming and supportive environment for students of all backgrounds.

Finally, in recognition of its ongoing commitment to environment education and sustainability, the school has been honoured with Ambassador School Status and its sixth green flag, from Eco-Schools Northern Ireland. This prestigious title reflects a deep-rooted culture of environmental awareness and action throughout the school community.

Principal Mrs Noella Murray commented: “We are absolutely delighted and humbled by these awards and recognition. They reflect the collective dedication, passion and commitment of our entire school community – staff, students and families.

"At the college we strive to educate the whole child, and empower them to thrive in an ever-changing world”.