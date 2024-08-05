Portadown-based The Deluxe Group secures cruise ship outfitting contract worth £30 million

A Portadown-based business, known for creating experiential interiors in the leisure and hospitality sectors, has secured a £30 million contract for cruise ship interior outfitting of a new vessel in Germany.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deluxe Group’s specialist team will be spending 12 months fitting out dining and entertainment spaces onboard the new vessel in preparation for passengers embarking on an unforgettable cruise experience next year.

Scheduled to set sail in the Far East in 2025, the state-of-the-art vessel promises an unparalleled immersive experience for its passengers, setting new standards in the cruise industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for the company’s services is increasing as themed and immersive entertainment venues are becoming more popular on cruise ships.

Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman of Portadown-based The Deluxe Group, known for creating experiential interiors in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Picture: William Cherry / Press Eye

This project follows the award of a multi-venue refurbishment taking place in France within a fast-paced 30 day dry dock, setting up The Deluxe Group for their busiest year in the marine sector yet.

Prefabrication for the cruise line projects will take place at The Deluxe Group’s expanded Portadown workshops, which recently benefited from a £1.5 million investment and the creation of 30 new jobs.

The company will use innovative 3D digital technology in the design and manufacturing, ensuring precision and efficiency in meeting the demanding project timelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman of The Deluxe Group said: “Clients seeking to bring to life their imaginative concepts, now see The Deluxe Group as a one stop shop with our in-house design, joinery and composites workshops pushing the boundaries of creative fabrication.”

Portadown-based The Deluxe Group, known for creating experiential interiors in the leisure and hospitality sectors, has secured a £30 million contract for cruise ship interior outfitting of a new vessel in Germany. Picture: released by The Deluxe Group.

These new contracts build on The Deluxe Group’s impressive portfolio, including its largest project to date in the USA, where a team is currently installing a thrilling experience based on a popular film franchise. Prefabricated at The Deluxe Group’s new 40,000 sq. ft. facility near Belfast International Airport, this attraction is set to debut next year at a new theme park in Orlando.

Over the past three years, the company has seen a 45% increase in export sales, with more than half of its turnover coming from international projects in countries such as Japan, Spain, and the USA.

In the UK, the company is also renowned for delivering luxurious interiors for hospitality venues, high-end retail spaces, and branded residential developments like the iconic Old War Office by Raffles in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Farrell added: “With our new subsidiary in Florida, the home of both the cruise and themed entertainment industries, we are well-positioned to grow our share of the expanding experience economy.”

Steve Harper, executive director of International Business and Skills at Invest Northern Ireland said: “The Deluxe Group is a company that is committed to growing in new markets. It is brilliant to see this new contract win build upon its impressive portfolio.

"Wins like this are an example of how the advice and guidance of our trade and in-market teams has a direct impact on a company’s export success. Over the last three years we have helped local companies secure contract wins worth nearly £200 million across GB & Europe. These wins not only contribute to businesses bottom line and future resilience but also help put Northern Ireland on the global stage as a provider of quality goods and services.”