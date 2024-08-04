Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen lifts second Olympic medal
The Magheralin swimmer added the 1500m freestyle bronze to the 800m gold he won six days earlier.
In the final individual swimming race of the Paris games, Tokyo 2020 champion Bobby Finke (USA) set a new world record with a time of 14:30.67 to win gold.
Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver with a time of 14:34.55, with Daniel clinching bronze for Team Ireland with a time of 14:39.63.
The 23-year-old admitted being “happy but disappointed at the same time” at having to give way to the defending Olympic champion.
He told RTE Sport: “We never had a medal before this competition at the Olympics for men and to come away with two, I’m very happy.
"I couldn’t dream of anything better, honestly. Being an Olympic champion is a dream come true.
"I’ve the gold and the bronze, I can’t be more happy. Today’s race didn’t go my way, but who cares, I’m an Olympic champion!”
Daniel’s achievement has secured a seventh medal by Northern Ireland competitors at the games after his 800m success was followed up by gold for Jack McMillan (Team GB, swimming), Hannah Scott (Team GB, rowing) and Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland, gymnastics). In a memorable summer for local sport, Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze) have also finished on the podium.
Swim Ireland commented: “Daniel Wiffen is a two-time Olympic medallist!
"It's been a phenomenal week for Daniel, #TeamIreland, and for Irish swimming! Daniel, you have lifted a nation. Thank you”
First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among the many to share delight at Daniel’s success.
"Congratulations to Daniel Wiffen as he clinches his second medal of the Olympics with a bronze - a fantastic showing from local athletes in Paris!” she said.
