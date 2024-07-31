Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coaches at Larne Swimming Club hope Daniel Wiffen’s exploits in the pool can inspire the next generation of swimmers after the Magheralin man secured gold for Team Ireland in the 800m freestyle final in Paris on July 30.

Daniel, who went into the Games having won bronze on both days at Rome’s Sette Colli Meet in June, coming on the back of gold medals in both the men's 800m freestyle and 1,500m title at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships in February, set a new Olympic, European and Irish record time of 7:38.19 in the French capital, becoming the first ever Irish man to win an Olympic swimming medal.

The Larne Swimming Club member stormed to gold in a new Olympic record, knocking over three seconds off the previous mark of 7:41.28 set by Mykhalo Romanchuk of Ukraine in Tokyo 2020. The time was also inside his own European and Irish Record of 7:39.19 from World Championships in Japan in 2023.

A jubilant Wiffen said: “I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it, but yeah it was incredible.

“I was so nervous, that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race but do you know what calmed me down – I heard by brother shout for me as soon as I walked out. I heard none of the crowd – just him, and that’s what calmed me down, and really levelled my head.

“It feels incredible. I’m writing myself into the history books!”

Leading tributes to Daniel, Taoiseach Simon Harris, stated: “On behalf of the entire country, hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen.

"This is a family affair, and I can only imagine the joy of Rachel, Jonathan and Nathan this evening. This is your victory too. Congratulations Daniel, we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Speaking to the Larne Times, Head Coach at Larne Swimming Club, Peter Hill explained: “Larne Swimming Club couldn’t be more proud of our three Olympians competing in Paris (Daniel Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson).

“Daniel's swim was incredible to watch, an amazing race and winning Ireland's first male gold medal in the pool is a fantastic achievement.

“The kids in the club have been having watch parties all week and raising the roof watching Danielle, who coaches many of them, swim in a semi-final as well as Daniel last night.

“With the 1,500 for Daniel and the 50 free for Danielle to come later in the week as well as the two medley relays, both of which are being led out by Team Larne athletes with Conor on the male team, it's a great time to be associated with swimming in Ireland and especially in Larne.

“As a small club we’re delighted, and slightly speechless, to be able to say that as a club we now have a European Champion, a World Champion and an Olympic Champion as members.

“The hope is that the echo of these moments inspired a generation of young swimmers to chase their dreams believing anything is possible.”