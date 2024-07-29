Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the 2024 Olympics continue in Paris, two of Northern Ireland’s past Olympians have reminisced about their time competing at previous Games and wished this year’s local cohort well.

Lady Mary Peters represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Olympics in 1964 (Tokyo), 1968 (Mexico) and 1972 (Munich), famously winning Pentathlon gold in Germany.

Speaking to this newspaper, Lady Mary said: “I’m incredibly excited for all our local athletes who are representing Team Ireland and Team GB.

"This is a sporting career pinnacle for you all and everyone has worked so hard to be in Paris. Of the athletes who will compete from our small region, almost three-quarters are Mary Peters Trust athletes and I’m thrilled to see that all that dedication, hard graft and training has paid off.

Lady Mary Peters won gold at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. (Pic: Press Eye).

“Throw yourself into the sporting heart of the Games, soak up the atmosphere, learn from your rivals and support your teammates through thick and thin.

“I have super memories from all three Olympics I took part in. The first in 1964 in Tokyo. Then the 1968 Games in Mexico followed by the Munich Olympics in 1972 where I won a gold medal. Each time I made wonderful lasting friendships.

“I’m also very much looking forward to the Paralympics and wish everyone good luck.

James McIlroy BEM. (Pic: NI World).

“To all our athletes my message is, you’ll have the experience of a lifetime. Be competitive, do your best and above all enjoy it.”

Middle distance runner James McIlroy BEM represented Team GB at the Olympics in Sydney (2000), making the semi-final of the men’s 800m.

Sharing his memories from the Games in Australia, James explained: “I competed at the Sydney Olympic Games, so for television, I remember my 800m semi-final starting at 12.15am and thinking how cold it was in Sydney.

"I was on not long after Cathy Freeman's 400m final and the stadium was at capacity at 112,524 which is still an Olympic attendance record, so I still remember how high the main stands were when you walked out from under the stadium.

"Behind the scenes there's a lot of waiting around which people don't see as you'll fly in three days before you compete, which means missing the opening ceremony which none of the athletics team attend due to them competing on the second week. The closing ceremony was an amazing spectacle as was Darling Harbour which is reported to have had 2 million visitors. Overall amazing memories.”

Offering advice to this year’s Northern Irish athletes competing in Paris, the Larne resident added: “Be brave and give it your best. Whatever discipline you compete in, you have to be positive and 'set it up'. That is to say, you have to try and put yourself in the best possible position and then see what happens.

"Also, many of the cohort will have had setbacks along the way, or not be in the best of shape, or carrying a slight injury. It doesn't matter now, it's all about playing the hand you're dealt as best as you can and remember it's an amazing achievement.