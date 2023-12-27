Significant investment in new jobs, infrastructure and technology has secured an increased turnover of more than £11million for Ulster Carpets Ltd in the 2022 / 23 financial year.

Marking its 85th anniversary, the fourth-generation family-owned and run company has demonstrated renewed positivity through a major redevelopment plan at its Portadown headquarters that has created nearly 50 jobs in the last 12 months to meet increasing demand.

Across the Ulster Carpets Group, a £3million investment in new technology at wool processing company, Ulster Yarns, has created 30 new jobs in Yorkshire.

In June 2023, the Ulster Group continued its mergers and acquisitions strategy with the acquisition of iconic British flooring brand, Alternative Flooring. The purchase was fully funded from Ulster’s own cash reserves and further diversifies the group within the flooring sector.

Ulster Carpets designs and manufactures bespoke carpets for hospitality projects across the world, such as The Goring in London - the only hotel in the world to be granted a Royal Warrant for hospitality services. Picture: Ulster Carpets

Record turnover in the US contract market was offset by the prevailing difficulties associated with Covid, global energy costs, inflation and the cost of living crisis, leading to similar levels of underlying operating profit to the previous year, excluding the sale of land.

The latest accounts show that turnover has increased by over £11.8million to £79.9million, with the gross margin reducing from 41 per cent to 38 per cent. After taxation, the group has reported a £2.7million profit.

In his chairman’s statement, Dr John Wilson, expressed optimism following the record success in the competitive US market, new projects secured in the UK and European markets and strong results and a positive outlook for Ulster Carpets Group companies Roger Oates Design and Danfloor.

He said, “The year under review marked the first full year’s trading in the absence of any Covid-related Government support policies. While the pandemic is now over, there is still a persistent tail of disruption which is taking time to fully settle down. Taking those two points into consideration it was pleasing to see that operating profits have remained steady.

Investment in new technology across the Ulster Carpets Group includes state-of-the-art high-speed looms with patented technology. Picture: Ulster Carpets

"Global energy costs and suboptimal productivity have put pressure on margins but we expect that with increasing numbers of high speed looms productivity and margins will improve.

"Rebuilding capacity at our headquarters in Portadown continues, with a committed investment programme. As intimated in last year’s accounts, it will be into 2024 before the full benefits of this will be realised.”

Investment in the main manufacturing site in Portadown will result in a complete renewal of most of the infrastructure and buildings alongside the addition of the latest automated technologies.

Established in 1938 in Portadown by George Walter Wilson, this year marks the 85th anniversary of Ulster Carpets. Still owned by the founder’s family, its core business remains headquartered in Portadown, from where the business has grown to become the premier supplier of Axminster and Wilton carpets to the residential, hospitality, marine and casino sectors across the world, with offices in London, Paris, and across the USA.

In 2022, Ulster Carpets was granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.