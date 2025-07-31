Portadown Cares is moving - and opening a plush new shop with excitement growing ahead of it's official opening
Having been based in High Street Mall in Portadown for some years, it was time for a shake-up and the generous management at the Mall offered the store a new outlet.
So the staff at Portadown Cares have been ultra busy moving furniture and all their beautiful goods to the new store and can’t wait to share it with the public. It officially opens on Friday, August 1 at Noon.
Cathy McCormick, committee member at Portadown Cares revealed: “High Street Mall has graciously provided our shop and charity with its fifth unit within the Mall.
"The new management have told us they are with us all the way and we’re greatly indebted to them for their continued support, as it allows us to create an income that in turn allows us to help those in need in Portadown and that need still exists,” she said.
"Please call in to see us and grab a bargain! We have some truly lovely items at bargain prices and be aware that your purchase is helping so many people who are struggling.
"We’re still accepting donations of furniture, clothes etc. These will be used in a combination of ways. Some of those donations will go directly to those in need. Some will create revenue that allow us to help in other ways.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from the good people of Portadown, without whom we couldn’t exist to do what we do. We are still Portadown Cares and we care!”