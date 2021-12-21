Portadown church group quiz raises money for Tearfund

Organisers of Tearfund Table Quiz at Thomas St Methodist Church Hall on Saturday November 20 wish to thank all who supported it. They raised £515.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 1:44 pm

They also thanked businesses, groups and individuals who sponsored prizes and provided food for the evening.

They included: Richardson Meats, Tesco Portadown, Zio’s Restaurant, McQuillans Menswear, Kasu, Gabrielles Flowers by Sarah, Thompson Fuels, Portadown Football Club, Portadown Northern Ireland Supporters Club, as well as individual donations.

