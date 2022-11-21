Food, Fellowship and Football is the latest initiative from Portadown’s Thomas St Methodist Church, inviting guests to join them during the World Cup.

Fresh from their successful Winter Coat Project in October (in association with ROC Northern Ireland), Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown have lots going on in the local community.

Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

They are running three evenings of Food, Fellowship and Football during the World Cup on November 25, December 2 and December 9, beginning at 6.00pm. The evening's programme will consist of a guest speaker, followed by the 'live' game at 7.00pm with food for all available.

Thursday, December 1 sees an outdoor Carol Service on the steps of the Church, beginning at 7.00pm. There will be carols and readings, along with singing from Millington Primary School Choir and KC Performance, together with the Christmas tree 'switch on'. Refreshments will also be available and Santa Claus will be in attendance.