Portadown College celebrates 100 years and looks forward to an exciting future

Alumni of the College joined with former and current members of staff and friends to celebrate, reminisce and look forward to the next exciting part of the College’s journey as it continues to serve the local community.

Many former students attended the event in the Seagoe Hotel, including Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly and Peter Cardwell, TalkTV presenter who acted as MC. He conveyed best wishes on behalf of Gloria Hunniford who was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

In her welcome, College principal Miss Gillian Gibb paid a warm tribute to one of her predecessors, the late Mr Harry Armstrong, who passed away just a week before the event:

“As College principal from 1973 to 1993, Mr Armstrong was a distinctive leader whose headship was characterised by grace, kindness and wisdom,” she said.

Miss Gibb went on to reflect on what has made Portadown College special through the decades.

"What transcends the physical place that is PC is an ethos, spirit and attitude which shapes us, our friendships and contributions to so many spheres of influence long after the school gates have receded in the distance and our lives turn to other things. Throughout my association with Portadown College, what leaves an enduring impression is the genuine warmth and affection which with former students recall experiences and memories of principals, teachers and friends,” she said.

“In his postscript to the College magazine 1946 – 47, the legendary headmaster Mr Donald Woodman wrote: ‘Portadown College has great traditions. May these pages show, year by year, how the present proves worthy of the past, and pioneers the way to an even brighter future.’

"Friends gathered here this evening; we represent and are the living manifestation of that ‘brighter future’. For amongst us tonight are several generations of alumni who spent their formative years in PC and, regardless of background, have gone on to make their distinctive mark in the arenas of culture, sport, science, law, education, medicine, business, industry, charity, faith and politics, to name but a few.

"In the words of our school song, so many of us have truly been ‘fired’ to ‘selfless service…Through pride and love of school.’

"Friends of PC, I hope you will join with me in wishing PC an even brighter centenary to come.”

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Peter Aiken, then spoke of the College’s hopes to build on the legacy of the centenary celebrations by establishing more formal connections with PC’s extensive alumni moving forward.

Kenneth Twyble, former vice chairman of the Board of Governors, said ‘Grace’ before guests enjoyed their meal together.

During after-dinner conversation with Peter Cardwell, Lady Mary spoke warmly of her time at the College and how her road to Olympic gold began when Mr Woodman, “changed her life forever” by encouraging her to do athletics with the boys under the coaching of former student Kenneth McClelland.

Lady Mary selected the Portadown College motto ‘Fortiter et Humaniter’ (with Courage and Courtesy) in her Coat of Arms, a reflection of her affinity with, and affection for, her former school.

In response to Peter Cardwell’s question as to what advice she would give to current students of the College, her response was instant – “Enjoy it!”

In closing formal proceedings with a vote of thanks, Brian Walker, vice chairman of the Board of Governors, paid tribute to the current College leadership for ensuring the continuation of the “best traditions of Mr Woodman”, a headmaster renowned for his dedication to all aspects of College life.

Mr Walker also expressed gratitude for Mr Aiken’s contribution to the life of ‘PC’.

The College would like to express thanks to all who attended such a wonderful celebration and supported the fundraising activities on the evening to boost funds for school projects. Donations will be made to the Lady Mary Peters Trust which helps young people, both disabled and able-bodied, achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions, the Caron Keating Foundation and the Roy Castles Lung Cancer Foundation.

Following the centenary dinner, an open morning was held in the school for former pupils and friends.