Portadown College Centenary Concert to end milestone year on a high note

A landmark centenary concert is to bring Portadown College’s special milestone year to a conclusion.

The concert – celebrating 100 years of the school’s excellence in education and community engagement – is on Thursday, March 13 at 7.30pm in Craigavon Civic Centre.

Those planning to attend can look forward to a variety of performances, including classical music, contemporary pieces, and choral arrangements, all reflecting the rich history and vibrant spirit of Portadown College and showcasing the talents of the college’s students, alumni and staff.

"After a year of memorable events, we are incredibly proud to bring our significant milestone to a close with this special musical finale.” said principal Gillian Gibb.

Preparations are underway for the Centenary Concert. Picture: Portadown College.

"The centenary concert is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our past, present, and future with the entire community. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable night of music and celebration.”

Mrs Linda Doogan, Head of Music and concert director, added: “It has been my pleasure and privilege to bring together a selection of our many talented musicians from the 1950s until the present.

"Whilst it was impossible to include everyone, I hope this cross section gives a flavour of musical life at Portadown College and the influence it has had on the lives of so many.

"We would be delighted if you could join us and connect with some familiar faces on the evening.”

Tickets for the centenary concert are currently available (adults £12 / concessions £8) and can be purchased by contacting the college office - telephone (028 3833 2439) or in person; or using the link https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/portadown-college