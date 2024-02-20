Portadown College new-build project gets go-ahead from Education Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan announced on Tuesday that the Killicomaine Road school transformation will now ‘progress in planning’.

Capital funding for a number of schools had been announced in 2022 but was subsequently placed on pause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown College is one of seven schools across Northern Ireland, considered to be in the worst condition, where the pause has now been lifted.

Portadown College principal, Miss Gillian Gibb (right) gives a warm welcome to visitors at this year's open night. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Minister said he has written to principal Miss Gillian Gibb following his decision.

“Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century,” he said.

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister delivered the first Statement to the Assembly last week on Sustainable Investment in Education Infrastructure.

“Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people.”

The Minister added: “There can be no greater investment in our future than investment in education, therefore I will continue to make the case for significant additional capital funding for our schools’ estate.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With devolution now restored, I am delighted that this has unlocked the next stage of the new build project for Portadown College.

"This is an investment in local education which I have championed for some time, and the Minister has now approved the scheme going forward to planning and design stage,” said the DUP representative.

"This is a key staging post to reach as we move towards delivery a modern state-of-the-art building for Portadown College.

"I will continue to engage with Paul Givan MLA, my DUP colleague, on this scheme to ensure progress is maintained. I am also seeking to progress other similar schemes in Upper Bann, and be assured I will be persistent in applying pressure for major investment in local education.”

Advertisement

Advertisement