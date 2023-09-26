A Portadown community group has a packed programme events planned for Thursday at is celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Richmount Rural Community Association was founded to enhance the facilities for the entire rural community of the greater Richmount area which is on the outskirts of Portadown in the rural area of Scotch Street.

Richmount Rural Community Association, based near Portadown, Co Armagh, celebrating 10th anniversary.

The well attended group hosts regular gatherings and events locally as well as organising trips to interesting places across N Ireland.

One of the main aims of the Association is to preserve the rich rural culture of having good neighbours and mutual respect for each other.

A spokesperson said: “We aim to promote activities which can enrich the lives of those living in our community and it is our Association’s desire to be inclusive of all the people in our community.”

On Thursday the group has planned a series of events to celebrate 10 years in the community. At 11am there will be announcements with tea, coffee, croissants and scones. At 11.45 there will be seated yoga with Bruce White.

At 1pm the group will share 10 years of their successful association plus announced the winners of a free prize raffle – with £400 worth of prizes. At 2pm there will be a buffet with a wide range of food and delicacies and a celebration cake. Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Margaret Tinsley will be arriving at 2.30 just in time for music and dance with Colin Harney.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome men and women aged over 55 from all areas. We promote active and enjoyable aging with an emphasis on health promotion, learning, new skills and activities and most importantly, having fun.”