Police cordons are currently in place in the Armagh Road area of Portadown next to Church Street following news of a woman’s death.

Pedestrians and traffic are being redirected from the area and a large blue screen has been extended across the street.

Police have said they are investigating the death of a woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was issued in a brief statement shortly before 5am this morning (Tuesday, March 21).

Police at the scene after a woman's death was reported in Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Portadown. An update will follow in due course.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

No further official details are available at present including the woman’s identity.