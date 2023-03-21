Register
Portadown: cordons in place as police investigate death of woman

Police cordons are currently in place in the Armagh Road area of Portadown next to Church Street following news of a woman’s death.

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:22 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT

Pedestrians and traffic are being redirected from the area and a large blue screen has been extended across the street.

Police have said they are investigating the death of a woman.

The news was issued in a brief statement shortly before 5am this morning (Tuesday, March 21).

Police at the scene after a woman's death was reported in Portadown.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Portadown. An update will follow in due course.”

No further official details are available at present including the woman’s identity.

A large blue screen in place as police carry out investigations into the death of a woman in Portadown.
