Pedestrians and traffic are being redirected from the area and a large blue screen has been extended across the street.
Police have said they are investigating the death of a woman.
The news was issued in a brief statement shortly before 5am this morning (Tuesday, March 21).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Portadown. An update will follow in due course.”
No further official details are available at present including the woman’s identity.