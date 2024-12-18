A Portadown husband and wife have celebrated their milestone diamond wedding anniversary, marking six happy decades together.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene and Robert Gillespie, who lived at Moyallon Road for more than 53 years before moving to Kernan, were joined by around 40 members of their family for the special celebration.

The occasion was the perfect opportunity for the couple to look back at their big day on December 5, 1964 and make new family memories on their milestone anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were married in Knocknamuckley Parish Church by Rev AJ Finch.

Robert and Irene Gillespie with children Keith, June, Rosemary and Melanie.

A much-cherished newspaper cutting from the time reveals the details of the day.

It states how Irene – nee McAvoy – from Knocknamuckley, wore a full-length dress of white patterned brocade, featuring long pointed sleeves and a train from the back waistline. Two roses held her shoulder-length bouffant veil in place and she carried a bouquet of white and pink carnations.

The bride’s attendants were her sister June McAvoy, Jean Creaney and Sheila McAvoy. They wore full-length salmon pink dresses with bell-shaped skirts and carried bouquets of pink carnations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groom, of Ballymacrandle, was assisted by his brother Victor, who carried out the duties of best man. Groomsmen were Jim and John McAvoy, brothers of the bride.

Irene and Robert Gillespie on their wedding day on December 5, 1964.

The organist at Irene and Robert’s ceremony was George McDowell, with Arthur Patterson the soloist. The ushers were John Porter, David McAvoy and Norman Davison.

The couple held a reception for their guests at The Savoy Hotel in West Street, Portadown and honeymooned in London.

Their first home was a two-bedroom semi-detached in Moyallon Road, which they lovingly refurbished and decorated throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining in Irene and John Gillespie's wedding anniversary celebrations are Irene's brother John McAvoy and sisterJune Johnston. Picture: family image

Irene recalled that although they had a limited cashflow, they always lived within their means, and enjoyed creating a happy and welcoming home together.

A key factor in their long marriage, she said, was never going to sleep on an argument.

Now 60 years later they were celebrating again, marking their anniversary with children June, Rosemary, Keith and Melanie; grandchildren Rachael, Peter, Nathan, Jack, Amy, Sophie, Carter, Sarah, Coral, Kyle and Kurt and great grandchildren Noah and Darcie.

Irene’s two surviving siblings John McAvoy and June Johnston also enjoyed the event, along with their families.