Portadown Drama Festival attracts rich variety of plays to Town Hall Theatre

The curtain is due to rise on Wednesday, March 12 at the Town Hall Theatre, Edward Street for the 88th annual Portadown Drama Festival.

The audience can look forward to rich variety of straight, comedy and Irish plays lined up for this year’s festival until the final night of Friday, March 21.

They will be presented by drama groups from all over Ireland.

The opening night will see Newpoint Players from Newry performing Ghetto by Joshua Sobol.

Adjudicator Michael Poyner.

The line-up for the following nights of the festival is:

Thursday, March 13 : The Woodsman by Steven Fetcher (Castleblayney Players).

Friday, March 14: The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell (Theatre 3).

Saturday, March 15: The Remain of Maisie Duggan by Carmel Winters (Newtownstewart Theatre Company).

Tuesday, March 18: The Night Alive by Conor McPherson (Slemish Players).

Wednesday, March 19: The Whiteheaded Boy by Lennox Robinson (Bart Players)

Thursday, March 20, Can You Ever Forgive Me? by Ian McDonald (Rosemary Drama Group).

Friday, March 21, Dead Guilty by Richard Harris (Lislea Dramatic Players).

Please note there will be no performance on St Patrick's night, Monday, March 17.

Tickets will be available at the box office each night for £10 (£9 concession) or alternatively season tickets will be available at £40 (£35 concession) The curtain goes up at 7.30pm each evening.

This year’s festival will be adjudicated by Michael Poyner, ADA, who brings a lifetime experience in many aspects of theatre. He has adjudicated at many festivals in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man as well as further afield.