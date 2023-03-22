Dalkey Players enjoyed a most successful debut at this year’s Portadown Drama Festival.

One of Ireland’s best known amateur drama groups, the group based in the historic town of Dalkey in Co Dublin, made their debut at Portadown Drama Festival and walked away with nine trophies, including the premier award for best overall production. Last year's winners Kilrush returned to take second place.

The awards were presented by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield, following the final adjudication by Keith Thompson.

The winners were:

A scene from the winning play at Portadown Drama Festival, By The Bog of Cats, performed by Dalkey Players.

Rowel Friers Award for décor:Theatre 3.

B and H Martin Cup for lighting: Kilrush Drama Group for The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

The Gateway Theatre Award for stage management (awarded by the resident stage manager): Kilrush Drama Group for The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

The Bertil Gallagher Award for stage presentation: Dalkey Players for By The Bog Of Cats.

The Eric Thompson Trophy for best supporting actress: Sharon Nealon as Catwoman” in Dalkey Players’ By The Bog Of Cats.

The R Spence and Son Trophy for best supporting actor: Timothy Porter as Alan Dangle in One Man Two Guvnors by Bart Players.

The Fiona Hughes Memorial Cup, sponsored by Armagh Theatre Group, for most promising new actor / actress: Hannah Clabby as Josie Kilbride in By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.

Mandeville Cup for best actress: Treasa Davey as Winnie in Happy Days by Newpoint Players.

Charles Cooper Cup for best actor: Dermot Byrne as Carthage Kilbride in By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.

The Portadown Festival Association Cup (in memory of William McKay Kenny and Edwin McClelland) for most promising actor / actress: Sean Byrne as Ed in Big Big Sky by Bridge Drama.

The William McKay Kenny Cup for best moment of theatre: Kilrush Drama Group’s production of The Beauty Queen Of Leenane for “the light on the empty rocking chair” in the last scene.

Topsy Wilson Challenge Cup for highest audience appeal by season ticket holders: By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.

Portadown Players Cup for comedy: Happy Days by Newpoint Players.

The Clonavon Cup for play by an Irish author: By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.

RV Hawthorne Challenge Cup for straight play: Big Big Sky by Bridge Drama.

Gerard McCreesh Memorial Cup (director’s interpretation of a straight play: Pat Whelan for By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.

Mrs Warnock Cup for best producer: Emma Jane Nulty for By The Bog Of Cats by Dalkey Players.