Having taken the helm on Monday ( August 1, 2023), a Thompson Aero Seating spokesperson said: “Keith will lead the continued growth and success of Thompson as a company foremost in design and manufacture of premium seating for major airlines.”

-

Keith Anderson who is the new CEO Thompson Aero Seating in Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

Andy Morris, Chief Commercial Officer at Thompson Aero Seating, said: “Keith is a collaborative executive leader with a wealth of manufacturing experience, gained across multiple industries and a track record for consistently transforming organisations and teams to deliver outstanding results.”

Keith joins Thompson from IQE plc where he was Chief Operating Officer. He previously enjoyed six successful years at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, where he was Business Unit Director for Collins business-class seats, leading them to a three- fold increase in revenue with strong EBITda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation). Keith was instrumental in the successful on-time delivery of multiple major seating programmes and left an outstanding team as a legacy when he moved on.”

A spokesperson for Thompson Aero Seating said: “Outgoing CEO, Neil Taggart, is leaving Thompson to take up a new role. Having been integral to maintaining the resilience of the business throughout the pandemic, Neil has ensured Keith will inherit a globally aware business with a strong order book and a focused workforce, known for its innovation and inspired design.”

Andy Morris said: “Everyone at Thompson would like to thank Neil for his exceptional dedication to the business over the last five years. We wish him the very best in his new role and we are confident that he will continue to excel in his career. He hands over to Keith during exciting times time in Thompson’s journey. We are delighted to welcome Keith to the team and are looking forward to seeing what the company can achieve next under his leadership.”

Keith’s appointment coincides with Thompson’s new, world-class Dynamic Test Facility reaching completion. Due to open in October 2023, the facility will catapult Thompson into a new era of development and innovation.