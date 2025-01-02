Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown firm Ulster Carpets has been granted a Royal Warrant by King Charles III, it has been revealed..

Described as a unique mark of recognition, this is the second Royal Warrant bestowed on the family-owned firm which manufactures luxury carpets for the home and hospitality sectors.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla after being crowned during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In 2022, the Portadown-based company was one of the final recipients of a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II. However, this expired on the Monarch’s death.

Now, following a review by the Royal Household, a new Royal Warrant has been issued by King Charles III.

“This is a proud day for our company, and we are extremely honoured to have received the Royal Warrant from His Majesty the King,” said Nick Coburn CBE, Ulster Carpets Group Managing Director and Deputy Chairman.

“A Royal Warrant is a unique mark of recognition that is viewed across the world as demonstrating unparalleled levels of quality, excellence and craftmanship.

“Ulster Carpets takes great pride in being a British company operating on a global stage and this honour underpins the high standards delivered by our dedicated employees working at our multiple sites across the UK.

“We share His Majesty’s support for British manufacturing, farming, and sustainability and, having had the privilege and honour of supplying the carpet for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, being awarded a Royal Warrant further strengthens our position as the premier global manufacturer of Axminster carpets.

“This ultimate accolade undeniably underlines our worldwide reputation and enhances our continued growth across all markets globally.”

Ulster Carpets have a long association with the Royal Family, with company founder, George Walter Wilson, who is Nick’s grandfather, welcoming Princess Elizabeth during a visit to Belfast in 1949.

In 2016, the then Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visited the company’s headquarters, and last year Ulster Carpets designed and manufactured the majestic carpet for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The news follows the announcement of expansion plans by Ulster Carpets. Construction work is currently underway at their global headquarters in Northern Ireland to further extend their recently completed High Speed Weaving Building and build on the success of new looms that have been developed by GTM, a company that is part of the Ulster Carpets Group.