The artistes taking part this year are both from Portadown. Tenor Peter Harris read Music at the University of Oxford, where he held a choral award at The Queens College. He also won NoI Opera Festival of Voice 2017.

Sara-Jo Loney is a creative pianist who plays an eclectic array of material from West End shows to popular artists and is currently studying music at Queen’s University, Belfast.

The Compere once again is Gary Wilson the ‘Clown Prince of Comedy’. The audience thoroughly enjoyed Gary’s sense of humour he is one of NI’s busiest comedians with a vast repertoire of material to suit any occasion.

Portadown Town Centre

The Ladies are really looking forward to once again perform for an audience singing popular pieces such as ‘You Raise me Up’ and ‘As Long as I have Music’ to boost morale and we are confident you will have a very enjoyable evening. Tickets are available from choir members or Winnie’s Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

