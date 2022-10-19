Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow Royal British Legion to host Festival of Remembrance in Craigavon
A Festival of Remembrance in Craigavon this month will remember the Falklands War and Queen Elizabeth II as well as those who died or were injured in service.
Organised by the Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow Branches of the Royal British Legion the Festival of Remembrance will be held in the Craigavon Civic Centre on Saturday 29th October, 2022 commencing at 7.30 pm.
John Robinson, Chairman Portadown Branch, said: “The festival is to provide a night of good entertainment and in Remembrance of those who have given their lives and those who have suffered as a result of their service to the Crown and Country.”
The programme of entertainment will feature the Fiddle Orchestra from Markethill, Portadown Irish Dancing Academy, the Frontier Pipes and Drums, a band formed by veterans of all regiments, and St Mark’s Silver Band and soloist, followed by a Muster of Military and Emergency services, a short service and the Act of Remembrance.
The Festival will also remember the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War, the Centenary of the RUC and a Reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11’s life and Platinum Jubilee.
Mr Robinson said: “It should be a great night of excellent entertainment and remembrance and especially to remember the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, who was the Royal British Legion’s Patron throughout her reign and held in high esteem by all.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at shops in the Portadown and Lurgan areas. There will also be tickets available at the entrance on the night until all the seats are filled but it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.
The Portadown Branch will also be having their Branch AGM on Tuesday 25th October at 8pm and members are reminded that they are all free to attend.
Established in 1921, the Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports the Armed Forces community. It is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; helping it give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.