Portadown man and friends aim high in Mourne Mountains challenge in aid of AWARE NI

A Portadown man and five determined friends are behind a monumental challenge on Sunday (August 13) – scaling the highest peaks in the Mourne Mountains within 12 hours to raise funds for essential mental health services in Northern Ireland.

The team, known as ‘Peaking in our Forties’, are taking on the Seven Seven's challenge to support AWARE NI.

The journey began with the six intrepid individuals committed to the challenge, aiming to strengthen their bond with the mountains they had known from childhood and to explore new summits.

"We all have busy work and family lives, so getting to the mountains on scheduled weekends became a good way to dedicate time to hiking in small groups and get a good chat and catch up at the same time,” Dwayne Stewart from Portadown explained.

Dwayne Stewart from Portadown, the driving force behind the Peaking in our Fortiesinitiative, saw the Mourne Seven Sevens challenge as an excellent opportunity for physical and mental fitness with friends. Picture: AWARE NI

The group, consisting of five locals from Northern Ireland and an honorary Kiwi, found a shared love for the Mournes, further fuelled by the desire to support a cause meaningful to all. They were all familiar with AWARE NI and its dedication to mental health support in Northern Ireland. The pandemic’s impact on mental health and the experiences of their loved ones further inspired their support.

"We all recognised that many people found it difficult to adjust to the world they found themselves in and then re-adjusting to normal life again afterwards. So many people, across all walks of life, experienced mental health issues as a direct or indirect result,” Dwayne added.

Months of preparation ensued, involving regular mountain hikes to build strength, stamina, and camaraderie. However, with the challenge fast approaching, Dwayne and another team member recently encountered a setback, including an ankle injury, preventing them from participating in the main event. Despite their disappointment, they remain actively involved, taking on other roles, including “chief motivator, cook, photographer and driver”.

Dwayne said: “Unfortunately I am now not going to be able to do the Mourne Seven Sevens challenge, even though I initially set the wheels in motion. Andrew Winter will also not be able to do the challenge. So that now leaves four brave souls - Hayden Stewart, Andrew Jaffrey, Trevor Sneddon and Andrew Nixon.

Peaking in our Forties team members, Andrew Winter, Andrew Nixon, Trevor Sneddon, Hayden Stewart and Andy Jaffrey during one of their practice hikes. Picture: AWARE NI

"Unfortunately my ankle injury picked up during training hasn’t healed anywhere near enough and it is too dangerous for me to now to the Seven Seven’s challenge without the risk of more permanent damage in future. To say that I am gutted is an understatement. I will still support the guys.

"Both myself and Andrew Winter have done all Seven Peaks in the Mournes now as part of our training anyway and can justify that we have done all the Mountains on the circuit, but just won’t be able to see if we could have done them in 12 hours.”

Lesley Wright, community and events officer at AWARE NI expressed her gratitude for the group’s unwavering commitment to mental health support.

"We are thrilled to see the guys taking on the Seven Mournes challenge to benefit AWARE NI. Their determination to raise funds and awareness for mental health is commendable, and their contributions will make a meaningful impact in the lives of those we support,” she said.

The group initially aimed to raise £2,000 through their online fundraising page but their proactive outreach and overwhelming support have already surpassed expectations. They have since increased their goal to £3,000, with donations pouring in from friends, family, colleagues, and their sporting club networks. Dwayne reflected on the impact they hope to achieve through their efforts.