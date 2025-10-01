A man, arrested during fight at Burger King, was taken to Craigavon Hospital where he put tissues down his trousers and used foul language, court hears.

William Geary, aged 25, from Kensington Park, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to common assault, possession of the Class C drug diazepam and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Police were called to a fight in Burger King in Craigavon at around 8pm on May 28 this year.

“One male had started on another male who was ordering food,” said a Prosecutor. “On arrival both the defendant and the injured party were laying on the floor with their legs tangled.”

The men were separated and when police were moving the defendant away he lashed out twice. The injured party told police Geary had been “talking about paedophiles and nonsense”.

"As the injured party lifted his food, the defendant grabbed him and was kicking and punching him,” said the Prosecutor, adding that police found a strip of diazepam in Geary’s back pack.

Due to his “demeanour” he was taken to Craigavon Hospital. “In the presence of nurses he used foul language and was gesturing towards police. While in the waiting room he put a tissue down his trousers and also used further foul language,” said the Prosecutor, adding he was warned about his behaviour but he “continued to shout and swear in the presence of elderly patients”.

Geary’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said there was no connection between his client and the injured party. “It’s entirely abhorrent behaviour. He is a bright individual and presents as that,” said the barrister, adding Geary is “genuinely remorseful”.

"Mr Geary presents as extremely ashamed and embarrassed to be before the court for this specific offence,” he said.

"What had fuelled this is complete and utter inebriation. He had taken to whiskey and diazepam – a potent cocktail for most people but for Mr Geary specifically,” said Mr Lunny, adding that his client has again referred himself to Community Addictions.

"He’s a man who is crying out for some intervention,” he said. “This happened at a particularly low time for Mr Geary where a third friend had committed suicide in a short period of time. He had broken up with his girlfriend and his hope and dreams of setting up a career had taken a bit of a bashing as well. He sought solace in alcohol.

"I can’t explain why he went to Burger King. I can’t explain why he went to target that man. He has no memory of it all. The second incident is aggravated by its locus, at a hospital, with innocent members of the public seeking shelter and treatment.”

He urged the District Judge to give him a chance. He did admit there are entries on his record which show a predilection to “act out” when on drink or drugs.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out the defendant’s behaviour at the hospital and described it as “bizarre”. “There is also that unprovoked and unexplained assault in Burger King,” he said, noting Geary has a relevant record.

However he described Geary’s remorse as “genuine”. He sentenced him to an 18-month Probation Order including 70 hours of Community Service.