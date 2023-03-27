Corporal McElroy who currently serves as an ACF Instructor was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.
The Citation which accompanies his award praises Corporal McElroy for his unstinting and selfless support of countless young people over an impressive 36 years of service.
It states: “Whether called upon for logistic support or carrying out duties as part of the Corps Shooting Team or as a qualified rock-climbing instructor, Corporal McElroy always rises to the challenge and is invariably prepared to ‘go the extra mile’, even deploying his skills as a professional builder to oversee maintenance and save on expense.”