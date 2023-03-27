Portadown man William McElroy has been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle for his longstanding contribution to the Queen’s University Officers; Training Corps and the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Corporal McElroy who currently serves as an ACF Instructor was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporal McElroy is pictured in the august setting of The Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle receiving certificate and congratulations from The Earl of Caledon, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Armagh.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Citation which accompanies his award praises Corporal McElroy for his unstinting and selfless support of countless young people over an impressive 36 years of service.