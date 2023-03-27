Register
Portadown man William McElroy honoured at Hillsborough Castle for longstanding service to Queen's University Army Cadet Force

Portadown man William McElroy has been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle for his longstanding contribution to the Queen’s University Officers; Training Corps and the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:33 BST

Corporal McElroy who currently serves as an ACF Instructor was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.

-

Corporal McElroy is pictured in the august setting of The Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle receiving certificate and congratulations from The Earl of Caledon, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Armagh.
-

The Citation which accompanies his award praises Corporal McElroy for his unstinting and selfless support of countless young people over an impressive 36 years of service.

It states: “Whether called upon for logistic support or carrying out duties as part of the Corps Shooting Team or as a qualified rock-climbing instructor, Corporal McElroy always rises to the challenge and is invariably prepared to ‘go the extra mile’, even deploying his skills as a professional builder to oversee maintenance and save on expense.”

