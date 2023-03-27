Register
Tandragee man and former Mayor of Armagh City Council Jimmy Clayton dies

Tandragee man and former Mayor of Armagh City Council James ‘Jimmy’ Clayton has died peacefully in hospital.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:18 BST

Mr Clayton, who served as an Ulster Unionist councillor on the legacy Armagh City and District Council, also served as Lord Mayor in the Millennium year 2000.

Mr Clayton, a retired service administrator, died peacefully in hospital on March 24, 2023.

-

Late of Willow Grove Nursing Home and formerly of Wayside, Tandragee, Jimmy was the beloved son of the late William and Minnie Clayton, and dearly loved brother of Billy and the late Edward, dear brother-in-law of Sheila and uncle of Karen, Jimmy and Julie.

A Funeral service will be held for Mr Clayton in Ballymore Parish Church Hall, Tandragee, on Thursday, 30th March, at 2.30p.m. followed by committal in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for, Ballymore Parish Church, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk

Jimmy is lovingly remembered by his brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, the Proctor family and all the family circle.

