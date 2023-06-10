Organised by Portadown District LOL No 1. the parade will assemble in Carleton Street and set off at 7pm.
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:
- Ballymacall Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Annaghmore Crown Defenders
- Edgarstown Accordion Band
- Pride of the Birches
- Goldsprings of Comber Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Miller Memorial Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
The parade will take the following route: Church street, Armagh Road, Jervis Street, West Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street turning at the traffic lights back along Bridge Street where parade will stop for District officers and guests to lay a wreath at the 1641 memorial in the Pleasure Gardens.
The parade will then proceed back up the town and finish at Carleton Street Orange Hall.
Meanwhile, a Battle of the Decades party hosted by Portadown Women’s Cultural Friendship and Portadown District Women’s LOL No 3 is taking place in the Orange Hall after the parade. The event is a celebration of 100 years of the Women’s Orange in the area. Due to room capacity the party is strictly ticket only.