Portadown’s annual ‘mini Twelfth’ parade is being held in the town this evening (Saturday, June 10).

Organised by Portadown District LOL No 1. the parade will assemble in Carleton Street and set off at 7pm.

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:

Ballymacall Flute Band

Portadown True Blues

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Annaghmore Crown Defenders

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Pride of the Birches

Goldsprings of Comber Flute Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Miller Memorial Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade will take the following route: Church street, Armagh Road, Jervis Street, West Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street turning at the traffic lights back along Bridge Street where parade will stop for District officers and guests to lay a wreath at the 1641 memorial in the Pleasure Gardens.

The parade will then proceed back up the town and finish at Carleton Street Orange Hall.