Members of the Daughters of Laura Junior Women's LOL pictured before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. PT22-220.Members of the Daughters of Laura Junior Women's LOL pictured before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. PT22-220.
Members of the Daughters of Laura Junior Women's LOL pictured before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. PT22-220.

17 photos of Junior LOL members on parade in Portadown

Junior LOL members stepped out through Portadown on Saturday morning (May 27) before heading off for their parade in Bangor.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 18:28 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with them along the route.

The head of the Portadown Junior LOL parade makes its way through the town before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. PT22-225.

1. Annual event

The head of the Portadown Junior LOL parade makes its way through the town before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. PT22-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown True Blues Flute Band who provided music for the Junior lodges on Saturday. PT22-236.

2. Keeping in tune

Portadown True Blues Flute Band who provided music for the Junior lodges on Saturday. PT22-236. Photo: Tony Hendron

Boys of Portadown Junior lodges on parade in the town centre en route to Bangor on Saturday. PT22-231.

3. Looking the part

Boys of Portadown Junior lodges on parade in the town centre en route to Bangor on Saturday. PT22-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

Young Portadown Junior LOL lads concentrating hard as they parade through the town centre before setting off for Bangor. PT22-232.

4. Seaside bound

Young Portadown Junior LOL lads concentrating hard as they parade through the town centre before setting off for Bangor. PT22-232. Photo: Tony Hendron

