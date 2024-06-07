Portadown Mini Twelfth to include unveiling of new mural to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unveiling of a new mural in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will form part of this year’s Mini Twelfth celebrations in Portadown.

The annual parade is set to draw a large crowd of spectators on Saturday, June 8.

The organisers have explained that there will be a change to the normal parade arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For one year only the parade will not be going over Bann Bridge and Edenderry and will be going round by Castle Street and coming back up the town,” said a spokesperson for Portadown LOL District No 1.

Alfie Leckey with dad Richard pictured at last year's Mini Twelfth in Portadown. Picture: Tony Hendron

"With the parade going to unveil the new mural on Brownstown Road, and with several bands going on to another parade, district officers took a decision to amend parade for this year.

“The wreath laying at the 1641 will take place earlier in the day. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the public who usually stand in Edenderry to watch the parade but as stated it will only be this year.”

The new mural has been finished in time for the event after an online fundraising campaign was launched a few months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £2,000 has been donated to the community project as a tribute to the longest serving monarch in British history.

Fund organiser Paul Bonis described it as “a regeneration of the mural on the Brownstown Road revitalising the area and upgrading the current mural”.

Portadown LOL District No 1 thanked those responsible for the new mural for including the Mini Twelfth parade in the unveiling plans.

"We would to congratulate the Brownstown community and wider Portadown public who have raised the funds to have this completed and thank them for inviting District to play a small part,” the district lodge spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mini Twelfth parade will start at 6.45pm and will move off via Carleton Street, Church Street, Armagh Road, Jervis Street, taking a left turn onto Craigavon Avenue, Deramore Drive, Glandore Terrace and onto Brownstown Road. At this point the parade will pause for a short time to allow the official unveiling of the mural.

After the short ceremony, parade will continue up Brownstown Road along West Street, over the footbridge and continue along the annual Mini Twelfth parade route.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are listed as taking part: