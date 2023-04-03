A Portadown woman who gave outstanding service to many organisations in the area has died.

Portadown woman Mrs Liz Cushnie who sadly passed away recently. She was heavily involved in the town's Cancer Research Committee and chaired the committee that has raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Mrs Liz Cushnie was heavily involved in the town's Cancer Research Committee and chaired the committee that has raised thousands of pounds for the charity. She was the chair of the committee for 25 years having succeeded Craigavon Area Hospital consultant Mr Ivan Stirling who died recently.

Mrs Cushnie, who was 81, lived at Ballymore Road, Tandragee, and she is survived by her husband, Maurice, son Blake, daughter-in-law Rachel, daughter, Mrs Lara Nelson, son-in-law David Nelson, granddaughters Molly, Sarah and Poppy, and sister, Mrs Pat Cousins. Liz was the daughter of Rex and Doreen Ruddock of Ballyoran Hill, Portadown.

Armagh Road Presbyterian Church was packed for the thanksgiving service, following the interment at Seagoe Cemetery, and the mourners heard life-long friend David Armstrong pay tribute to Liz's long and devoted service to so many organisations in the area.

The Cancer Research Committee was top of the list, Liz leading a talented and enthusiastic team that worked tirelessly raising funds through, quizzes, street collections and a Yellow Door gourmet evening that was one of the social highlights of the year.

Liz had also been President of the Inner Wheel Club, an enthusiastic member of the Jethro Walking Group and vice-president of the Portadown Male Voice Choir where she helped organise many of the choir's outings, including two to Canada and America.

The choir, under their conductor, Gordon Speers, took part at Friday's funeral service - Maurice is a long-standing member of the choir. "Liz was a tremendous help in helping organise all our trips," said Gordon. "She left nothing to chance and she was delighted to be part of our successes"

Much of Liz's commitment to service was fostered under the late Miss Hilda Trueman at Drumcree Girls' Brigade where Liz's outstanding service was recognised when she became only the second person in Northern Ireland to receive the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. She was in the Drumcree brigade for over 50 years, she and her sister, Pat, and cousin, Mrs Rosemary McCall, having given over 150 years service between them to the organisation.

Liz had many talents - she was an enthusiastic gardener and this was reflected at her home on the Ballymore Road - and she, and Maurice, were generous hosts to their many friends.

Liz also enjoyed travelling - Canada, America, Italy, Spain were all on their itinerary and she and Maurice, spent many happy years sailing their boat, Obsession, from its base at Bangor.

That was Liz - always busy, immaculate in everything she did, - and that included her appearance, and always caring for others.

Her legacy lives on in the Cancer Research Committee and her colleagues there will want to carry on the work, inspired by Ivan Stirling and enthusiastically pursued by Liz.

