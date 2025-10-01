A Portadown lawyer has taken on a senior role with leading business law firm Mason Hayes & Curran which has offices in Dublin, London, New York and San Francisco.

Anna Lundy has been appointed Of Counsel in its Life Sciences team, a role reserved for senior lawyers with deep expertise, who support clients on specialised and complex matters.

Anna is a past pupil of Portadown Integrated Primary and Nursery School, where she was part of the first cohort of pupils to join the new integrated school in 1990.

She remembers her time at the school with pride. Her father Paul Lundy, a local teacher, helped establish the school and served on its founding Board of Governors.

Anna Lundy, far right, with Michaela Herron and Jamie Gallagher, Mason Hayes & Curran. Picture Conor McCabe Photograpy.

Anna later attended The Royal School Armagh before studying law at the University of Wolverhampton and University of Law.

She now advises major global companies and guides clients through intensifying EU regulatory reforms. She specialises in highly regulated industries, with particular strength and experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food, and consumer products including cosmetics.

Anna has deep expertise in managing large-scale, multi-jurisdictional product launches, pan-EU corrective actions and recalls, litigating enforcement action from regulators and supporting transactions involving regulated goods. Her work spans the full product cycle, from R&D and marketing and labelling requirements to corrective action, regulatory investigations and litigation.

Anna, who will be based in the firm’s London office, is also qualified as a Solicitor-Advocate in England and Wales and has experience representing companies under investigation or prosecution by regulators. She is a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society and the International Association of Young Lawyers.

Michaela Herron, Head of the Life Sciences and Product teams at Mason Hayes & Curran, said: “Businesses face mounting regulatory pressure, from stricter product liability rules to new packaging and sustainability obligations.

"Anna’s appointment further strengthens our team's depth and ability to help clients respond to these reforms, manage risk across multiple markets, and maintain momentum in bringing innovative products to consumers.”

Commenting on her appointment, Anna said: “Companies are grappling with an unprecedented wave of EU regulation that brings real compliance and litigation risks. I look forward to working with clients to address these challenges and support them in bringing products to market with confidence.”