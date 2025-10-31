Portadown will be the starting point for a special radio broadcast and walking challenge as part of this year’s BBC Children in Need fundraising effort.

Pudsey is urging everyone to ‘Challenge Yourself’ to help children and young people across the UK. As part of this campaign, BBC radio stations are urged to walk a total of one thousand miles, ‘three-legged’, with each station attempting a total of 25 miles.

In Northern Ireland, Radio Ulster’s Cate Conway and Connor Phillips will be joined at the ankle on their journey from Portadown to Newry. And each presenter will also be supported by some familiar faces and people who are getting involved with the initiative to help them on their individual legs of the journey.

Cate says: “I am really delighted to be taking part in the Children in Need challenge again this year. I had so much fun last year, it was incredible to see how Children in Need inspires people and brings together so many from all corners of Northern Ireland.

BBC Radio Ulster presenters Cate and Connor with Pudsey. Photo: submitted

“I’m apprehensive about this three-legged challenge though, it’s a long walk and I don’t like the cold. However, I know people will be there, rooting for us and cheering us on.”

The journey begins on Tuesday, November 4 in Portadown, where Vinny Hurrell and Cate will be broadcasting their show live from 10.30am as they make their way towards Newry.

After the programme Cate continues to clock up the miles as she continues her journey some friends of Pudsey. Later that day, from 3pm, Connor is live on air with his show as he takes over from Cate, walking through his home county of Armagh and hoping to see some friendly local faces supporting him along the way.

The two-day challenge continues on Wednesday, November 5, and Vinny and Cate and Connor will again broadcast their BBC Radio Ulster programmes live along the 1,000 mile challenge route as the presenters trek towards the finish line at Newry’s Shipping Canal.

Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton will bring an update from Northern Ireland during Children in Need night. Photo: submitted

Connor says: “Just when I thought my school sports day was the last time I’d do the three-legged race Pudsey has again surprised me and proved me wrong.

“This is such a great challenge that everyone can be part of and one I'm so excited to take part in. When you think of all the amazing people who work with children in Northern Ireland every year, you cannot help but be inspired.

“I was always going to put my best foot forward, but I guess it will be my best foot tied to someone else's best foot. It’s going to be brilliant.”

On Friday, November 14, Hugo Duncan will bring his programme live from the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry-Londonderry. Expect live music, lots of laughs - and an appearance from a very special yellow bear.

This year’s BBC Children in Need show is live on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on November 14. Meanwhile, Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton will bring an update from the province on the night, as they host Children In Need 2025 in Northern Ireland, which airs at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Pudsey joins Holly and Connor as they meet some of the organisations and young people that benefit from BBC Children in Need s including Muckamore Parish Development Association in Antrim, Youth First in Derry, Women’stec in Belfast and Compass Advocacy Network, Ballymoney.

Pudsey travels to Omagh to see the Children in Need choir, and the programme will caption capture all of the action from Cate and Connor’s three-legged challenge from Portadown to Newry.

Last year’s national on the night total was £39.2 million and the overall fundraising total for the 2024 Appeal was £52 million. In Northern Ireland, BBC Children in Need currently gives 141 grants to projects to the value of £5.5 million. In the last year, they supported 21,000 children and young people in the province.