Portadown RBL organising annual St Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations

Members of the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their annual St Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations on Saturday, March 15.

The special events commence at 1.30pm when the parade forms up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street.

A military VIP, the Lord Mayor or representative of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and a number of dignitaries will present the traditional sprig of shamrock to all those on parade.

Before the parade, Rev Geoffrey Walmsley, rector of St Andrew’s Milltown Church of Ireland and branch chaplin, will conduct a short St Patrick’s service followed by a history on the significance of the shamrock to Irish soldiers.

Making her way around the ranks with shamrock sprigs and the help of a young Army Cadet at the 2024 Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade is Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Picture: Tony Hendron

At 2pm the Legion, accompanied by St Mark’s Band, will conduct a parade of the town via Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street, High Street, where the military VIP and Lord Mayor or representative will take the salute before the parade returns back to Thomas Street. The parade will then be addressed by the military VIP and Lord Mayor or representative.

Afterwards those who were on parade will receive a traditional shot of rum and have an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment, including music, Irish dancing and piping in the Legion function rooms.

Portadown RBL branch chairman, John Robinson said: “This is a very popular annual event in the town and all veterans, Legion members, Army and Air Cadets and visitors from all parts of the Province are welcome to join us for the parade and participate in the celebrations afterwards.”