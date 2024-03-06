Portadown RBL organising St Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations
The parade will form outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street at 1.30pm, where the military VIP, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Alderman Margaret Tinsley and a number of dignitaries will present a sprig of shamrock to the veterans on parade.
Before the parade, Rev Geoffrey Walmsley, rector of Milltown Church of Ireland and branch chaplain, will conduct a short St Patrick’s service followed by a history on the significance of the shamrock to Irish soldiers by the parade marshall.
At 2pm the Legion, accompanied by St Mark’s Band, will conduct a parade of the town along Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street, High Street, where the Lord Mayor and military VIP will take the salute before the parade returns back to Thomas Street. The Lord Mayor and the chief VIP will then address the parade.
Afterwards those who were on parade will receive a traditional shot of rum and have an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment, including music, Irish dancing and piping in the Legion function rooms.
Branch chairman, John Robinson stated: “This is a very popular annual event in the town and all veterans, Legion members, cadets and visitors from all parts of the Province are welcome to join us for the parade and participate in the celebrations after wards”