Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The parade will form outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street at 1.30pm, where the military VIP, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Alderman Margaret Tinsley and a number of dignitaries will present a sprig of shamrock to the veterans on parade.

Before the parade, Rev Geoffrey Walmsley, rector of Milltown Church of Ireland and branch chaplain, will conduct a short St Patrick’s service followed by a history on the significance of the shamrock to Irish soldiers by the parade marshall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2pm the Legion, accompanied by St Mark’s Band, will conduct a parade of the town along Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street, High Street, where the Lord Mayor and military VIP will take the salute before the parade returns back to Thomas Street. The Lord Mayor and the chief VIP will then address the parade.

Army Cadet Corps members are presented with shamrock by Lt Col Cyril Stevenson during the 2023 parade. Picture: Tony Hendron

Afterwards those who were on parade will receive a traditional shot of rum and have an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment, including music, Irish dancing and piping in the Legion function rooms.