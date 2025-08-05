Residents of a normally quiet area of Portadown say they feel ‘intimidated’ after a very loud party at the weekend.

One local resident in Cecil Street/Burnbrea Avenue area described an ‘aggressive’ crowd at the party which was attended by more than 70 people.

A snapshot from video taken by local residents in Portadown who were upset at a 'rowdy' party in the Cecil Street and Burnbrae Avenue area of Portadown, Co Armagh.

Residents complained of loud music and that party-goers were having a barbeque in the alley behind the house.

A local resident said elderly people felt ‘very intimidated’ by the ‘large’ crowds and found it difficult to sleep. The next day they found the remnants of the barbeque littered around the alley and ‘large rats’ as well as beer and alcohol bottles.

It is understood one resident confronted one of the party attendees asking them to keep the noise down. “I felt very intimidated. They were very aggressive,” he said.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said he had received a huge number of complaints regarding a large gathering held in a built-up residential area of Portadown, Co Armagh.

"The event involved extremely loud music played into the early hours of Sunday morning causing widespread disruption. Sadly, this is happening more regularly across our town,” said the MLA who had a walk around the area and chatted to residents.

"This kind of disturbance is unacceptable. Residential areas are not venues for parties disturbing the entire street or estate. No one is above showing basic respect for their neighbours,” said the MLA.

"This morning I attended the scene and spoke to residents in the area, and I have contacted both PSNI and the Council to ensure this incident is followed up appropriately.

"People who choose to live in this area - whether for a short stay or long term,” he said.

"If you were affected by this incident or similar issues in the area, I encourage you to report them through the proper channels or get in touch with my office for assistance,” said Mr Buckley.

The MLA said he had contacted Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Environmental Health Department regarding the illegal dumping at the rear of these properties.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of a noise complaint in the Cecil Street area at around 8pm on Sunday, August 3.

“Officers attended and spoke with the persons present, providing advice and guidance in relation to noise. However, there were no issues and the caller was advised that this was a council-related matter.”