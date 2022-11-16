A top Co Armagh Fiddle Orchestra has been praised by the Royal British Legion for its contribution to the recent Festival of Remembrance.

Following Portadown Branch of The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance held in Craigavon Civic Centre on 29th October, a presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation was made to representatives of the Fiddle Orchestra on a recent visit to its practise hall in Markethill.

This was to recognise the Orchestra’s ‘outstanding contribution’ to the great success of the Festival.

Conrad Clarke, Chairman Mid Armagh Community Network, Keith Lyttle, Fiddle Tutor Mid Armagh Community Network, John Robinson, Chairman Portadown Branch of The Royal British Legion, and members of the Orchestra during a practice night in Markethill, Co Armagh.

The Chairman of Portadown Branch of The Royal British Legion, John Robinson, stated: “The Fiddle Orchestra gave an outstanding performance which was greatly appreciated by all those present and they were a credit to all who trained them and who performed to such a high standard with such a variety of music with a range of musical instruments.”

The Markethill Fiddle Orchestra is the successful outcome of the ongoing fiddle lessons organised by Mid Armagh Community Network in Markethill.

The community group was established in 1997 to promote the Ulster Scots culture and heritage in the area.

Mr Robinson said: “The group has gone from strength to strength over the years and now has over 150 students attending the Orange Hall in Markethill every week to attend Scottish Highland dance, fiddle and guitar classes.