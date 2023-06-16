Register
Portadown True Blues Flute Band hosting big parade to mark 55 years

Members of Portadown True Blues Flute Band are anticipating a good turnout for their 55th anniversary parade on Saturday evening (June 17).
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

The honour of leading the parade has been given to Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band from Keady which is celebrating its 100th year.

A disco will be held at Hanover Football Club on Brownstown Road following the parade.

According to the Parades Commission, around 50 bands are expected to take part in the milestone event, bringing thousands of participants and spectators to the streets.

Portadown True Blues Flute Band taking part in the mini Twelfth in Portadown. Credit: Tony HendronPortadown True Blues Flute Band taking part in the mini Twelfth in Portadown. Credit: Tony Hendron
Portadown True Blues Flute Band taking part in the mini Twelfth in Portadown. Credit: Tony Hendron
The parade will being at 6pm and take the following route:

  • Thomas Street
  • Market Street
  • High Street
  • Church Street
  • Jervis Street
  • Atkinson Avenue
  • West Street
  • High Street
  • Castle Street
  • Bridge Street
  • Bridge Street South
  • High Street
  • Thomas Street