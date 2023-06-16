Members of Portadown True Blues Flute Band are anticipating a good turnout for their 55th anniversary parade on Saturday evening (June 17).

The honour of leading the parade has been given to Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band from Keady which is celebrating its 100th year.

A disco will be held at Hanover Football Club on Brownstown Road following the parade.

According to the Parades Commission, around 50 bands are expected to take part in the milestone event, bringing thousands of participants and spectators to the streets.

Portadown True Blues Flute Band taking part in the mini Twelfth in Portadown. Credit: Tony Hendron

The parade will being at 6pm and take the following route: