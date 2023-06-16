The honour of leading the parade has been given to Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band from Keady which is celebrating its 100th year.
A disco will be held at Hanover Football Club on Brownstown Road following the parade.
According to the Parades Commission, around 50 bands are expected to take part in the milestone event, bringing thousands of participants and spectators to the streets.
The parade will being at 6pm and take the following route:
- Thomas Street
- Market Street
- High Street
- Church Street
- Jervis Street
- Atkinson Avenue
- West Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- Bridge Street
- Bridge Street South
- High Street
- Thomas Street