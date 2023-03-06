Portadown venue J.D Tiplers has decided to close its restaurant at the end of this month but will be keeping the bar and off licence open.

The owners have described the announcement to close the restaurant as ‘difficult’ after more than 25 years in business adding that it was a ‘personal family decision’.

Tiplers is a popular restaurant and has hosted many family gatherings, business meetings, a meeting for friends and much more.

Portadown venue J.D Tiplers is closing its restaurant but keeping the bar and off sales open. Photo courtesy of Google.

A spokesperson for J.D. Tipler said: “Here comes a difficult announcement… one that has been thought through and discussed by the three of us on countless occasions.

"As of 26th March 2023 at 8pm we will cease to trade as a Restaurant. In some ways this decision from a family point of view has been easy to make but equally difficult when we think about how we will be letting our community of loyal customers down.

"Over 25 years our Restaurant has been a meeting place for friends, families, new relationships, business meetings and more. We have built friendships with our customers, as have our staff and we have made more memories than we could ever have imagined.

"As easy as this would be to blame the economic climate on this decision, we would rather be open and honest that this is purely a personal family decision. We have put our hearts, souls, long hours, and tired feet into building our business into the success it is today. We have gained so much more than we ever could have hoped for year on year.

"Vivienne has been in the business for 25 years, Jordyn 17 years and Dane 15 years. With Vivienne in semi-retirement, Dane and I are seeking to explore opportunities and avenues of our own careers that have been presented to us but haven’t been able to fulfil with the demands of a busy restaurant. A lot of people probably think we could fulfil those opportunities whilst continuing with the restaurant but when you care so much about a business you can’t do half a job, you need to give it your all to make it work.

"We will however keep the Bar open Thursday – Saturday (timings to be confirmed) so you will still see us around and you will continue to see us in the Off Licence.

"We would like to thank our staff from over the years for their hard work and effort.

"Thank you for respecting our decision and thank you for everything over the last 25 years, no doubt we will see many familiar faces over the coming weeks.