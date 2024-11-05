Portadown Wellness Centre celebrates success at IPB Pride of Place Awards

The dedicated work of Portadown Wellness Centre in helping people with mental health and other issues has been recognised in a prestigious all-Ireland community awards competition.

Organised by the peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland, the IPB Pride of Place Awards spotlight and honour outstanding community endeavours across the island of Ireland.

“We were honoured to be nominated for these awards,” said Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre. “Since their inception in 2003, the Pride of Place Awards have positively impacted hundreds of thousands of people, highlighting the strength of community pride.

"As part of the judging process, we showcased our achievements through oral presentations, emphasising our community activities, cultural initiatives, and efforts that nurture pride in our local area.

Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre, and Business Development Manager Linda Robinson pictured at the IPB Pride of Place awards ceremony with Roger Wilson, Chief Executive of ABC Borough Council.

"We had the pleasure of welcoming two IPB judges along with Diane Stinson from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. They met our dedicated team, listened to heartfelt testimonials from community members who have benefited from our counselling and occupational therapy services, and enjoyed an engaging atmosphere filled with music and camaraderie.”

Alan and the centre’s business development manager Linda Robinson attended the IPB Pride of Place awards ceremony at the Hillgrove Hotel. Monaghan on Saturday, where they were ‘thrilled’ to join representatives from around 107 organisations, alongside numerous local authority chief executives, all gathered to celebrate community accomplishments.

"The evening featured a delightful dinner and entertainment for around 500 attendees,” said Alan. "In a surprising turn of events, we were honoured to be named runners-up in one of the population categories.”

Alan and Linda expressed their sincere gratitude for this recognition, which reflects the vital work the team does in helping individuals achieve wellness and prepare for healthier, happier futures.

"This acknowledgment from such a diverse audience reinforces the significance of our mission,” said Alan.

"The event also provided an excellent opportunity to connect with other remarkable community organisations. It served as a powerful reminder of the collaborative spirit that exists within our local communities.

"As we move forward with planning for the upcoming year, we want to remind anyone struggling with mental health issues that we are here to help. Please reach out to us at [email protected] We also invite new volunteers to join our charity and contribute to our important work.”