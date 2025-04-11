Portadown Wellness Centre opens new Community Café as 'safe haven' for everyone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new café – within the Empower Garden Centre at 31-37 Armagh Road, Portadown – is the latest initiative by the Wellness Centre to provide support and encouragement for those who might currently be struggling with mental health or emotional issues.
Simon Quinn, the Community Café manager, shared the vision behind the new venture.
"Our goal is to create a safe haven where individuals experiencing loneliness or isolation can come together. Here, they can enjoy a premium cappuccino, latte, or other hot beverage, accompanied by a fresh scone with strawberry jam or a traybake—all at affordable prices.”
As a special introductory offer, readers of the Portadown Times and Lurgan Mail are invited to enjoy a free cup of Americano, cappuccino, latte or tea.
All you have to do is buy a copy of either paper of the edition w/c April 14 and check out the feature on Portadown Wellness inside. Cut out one of the photos from the new Community Café and bring it along to the café where it will be exchanged for a free hot drink up until Sunday, May 4.
The café boasts large, bright windows, offering customers a serene setting to work on their laptops while savouring delicious refreshments. In the coming weeks, the menu will expand to include homemade soups, stews, and casseroles, ensuring that wholesome and nutritious meals are available to all visitors.
In alignment with the ethos of the Empower Garden Centre, all profits generated by the Community Café will be reinvested into the Portadown Wellness Centre to support vital services for people in the community who are grappling with mental health or emotional challenges.
The Community Café welcomes guests from Wednesday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Empower Garden Centre, which offers a diverse range of premium gardening products at exceptional prices.
For more information about the Portadown Wellness Centre and the services provided, please visit www.portadownwellnesscentre.com, email [email protected], or call 0754 537 3413.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.