A Portadown Centra store is celebrating after scooping a top title at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

Woolsey’s Centra Scotch Street, run by Don, James and Gordon Woolsey, was awarded Community Store of the Year, recognising the team’s positive local impact.

The store was also a finalist in the Newcomer of the Year and Neighbourhood Store of the Year (category one) groups.

Gordon Woolsey said: “We’re over the moon to be named Community Store of the Year.

Centra Scotch Street’s Don Woolsey (centre) is pictured with sons Gordon (far left) and James (second right) as they’re presented with their Community Store of the Year award by Dave Mackay (second left) from category sponsor Allwyn and Bill Penton, publisher of Neighbourhood Retailer.Picture: released on behalf of Musgrave NI.

“This award is a testament to the incredible energy and dedication our team brings every day. Serving our local community with pride and passion is at the heart of everything we do, and it’s always a joy to welcome our customers through the doors.

"A heartfelt thank you to all our customers for their continued support and loyalty,” he added.

Commenting on the Community Store of the Year accolade, the judges said: “The store demonstrated its commitment to its local area across social, environmental, and economic domains.

"It functions as a vital rural hub by providing essential services and consistent employment, while actively strengthening community bonds through major financial support for charities, unique initiatives and sustained partnerships with local organisations.

David Higgins (centre), Musgrave NI Retail Sales Director is pictured with Michael Flannigan (left) from category sponsor FEB Chartered Accountants and Bill Penton, publisher of Neighbourhood Retailer. Picture: released on behalf of Musgrave NI.

"Furthermore, the store shows a dedication to the local environment through energy-efficient operations and hands-on community activities.”

Brand owner Musgrave Northern Ireland was also recognised when it took home the Sustainability Champion of the Year award.

David Higgins, Retail Sales Director for Musgrave NI said: “Congratulations to Woolsey’s Centra Scotch Street on their well-deserved recognition at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

"Winning the Community Store of the Year Award, and reaching the finals in a further two categories, reflects the team’s unwavering commitment to being an important part of the local community, as well as delivering exceptional value and service to its shoppers.”

A focal point in the retail industry calendar, the awards have been rewarding excellence and celebrating success in retailing since 1998. Independently and rigorously judged by Spotcheck NI over a three-month period, the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards are widely regarded as Northern Ireland’s premier awards event for the industry, both locally and nationally.