Members of a Co Armagh band will be helping to make history when they take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London on November 8.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in its 800 years, the spectacular Lord Mayor’s Show – the oldest civic procession in the world – will become the Lady Mayor’s Show, marking a most historic milestone for the City of London.

In the middle of this especially signifcant occasion will be Edgarstown Accordion Band from Portadown, which this year is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Northern Ireland’s oldest accordion band still on the road, Edgarstown’s musicians are rightly proud of the band’s long and impressive history. They see the opportunity to represent Portadown, the borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and indeed to be ambassadors for Northern Ireland at the famous London event as a real honour.

Members of Edgarstown Accordion Band pictured at the dedication of their new bannerette at St Columba's Parish Church. Also included are Rev Canon Bill Adair, Carla Lockhart MP and Jonathan Buckley MLA. Picture: Gary Henderson.

"Everybody is just buzzing and really looking forward to it,” said band chairperson Gary Henderson.

"It’s probably a once-in-a lifetime opportunity and as far as we know, we’re the only band in Northern Ireland to be taking part.”

The logistics of taking 37 band members, with valuable instruments and uniforms, to London is quite a task and, as Gary admitted, nothing is being left to chance as the final touches are put to the preparations for their trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For instance, as an added precaution, the uniforms and equipment are being taken over in a van rather than by travelling with members by air.

Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray hosting a reception for Edgarstown Band at The Palace in Armagh. Picture: Liam McArdle

Colourful procession

On the day itself, Edgarstown band will form up with around 7,000 other participants, 250 horses, and more than 50 decorated floats for the colourful and joyous procession.

They will play a special arrangement of 15 tunes, carefully timed to be performed with military precision as band members step out along the route at the proper pace.

“Everyone will be in full concentration, keeping the music going and marching at so many steps a minute,” said Gary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray congratules Edgarstown Accordion Band on its 90th anniversary during a civic reception at The Palace in Armagh. Picture: Liam McArdle

As they pass the Lady Mayor, Dame Susan Langley DBE, they will play the popular marching tune ‘Orangefield’.

The band’s new bannerette, specially commissioned for the 90th anniversary, will be proudly on display when they make their way along the three-mile procession route.

The bannerette was dedicated at St Columba’s Parish Church on Sunday by Rev Canon Bill Adair in a service attended by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and MLA Jonathan Buckley.

It represents the proud history of the band formed in Portadown in 1935 with the first rehearsal held in a barbers shop in Sarah Street in the Edgarstown area. The outfit prides itself on being a ‘family-orientated, community-based band’ and many of its current members have family links to those involved in its early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgarstown Accordion Band taking part in the annual Drumcree parade in 2024. Picture: Tony Hendron

The opportunity to be part of the first ever Lady Mayor’s Show is a proud chapter in the band’s long history, especially for those members whose family have been connected with it for many years.

‘Tremendous honour’

The band was celebrated a few weeks ago, when the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon held a civic reception in its honour, at which he congratulated members on their milestone year and wished them well for the forthcoming parade.

"It is a tremendous honour for the band to be selected to participate in the parade. We know that they will represent Portadown, the borough and Northern Ireland extremely well,” Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray said.

The band regularly takes parts in concerts, community events and parades, but the forthcoming London event is definitely going to provide it with its biggest audience ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 350,000 spectators are expected to pack into the Square Mile to watch the first ever Lady Mayor’s Show, with the event also being broadcast on BBC One.

"We’re hoping to film the event with a GoPro camera on our bannerette,” said Gary. “And of course, we’ll want to catch up with it on BBC iPlayer too!”

The parade will make its way from The Mansion House, the official mayoral residence, to the Royal Courts of Justice and back. A particularly eye-catching part of the procession will be the state coach the Lady Mayor will travel in on the day as she is taken to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the crown.

Edgarstown Accordion Band is one of the first groups to receive a National Lottery grant, which is a part of the new Travel Awards for Bands Programme. The grant is being delivered by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland as announced by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Day Motion

Earlier this year the band was mentioned in a House of Commons Early Day Motion, tabled by Carla Lockhart MP and signed by her Strangford DUP colleague Jim Shannon MP.

It states: ‘That this House congratulates Edgarstown Accordion Band on the occasion of its 90th anniversary; recognises the band’s outstanding contribution to Northern Ireland’s rich musical heritage over the past nine decades; notes with pride that Edgarstown is the oldest marching accordion band still on the road in Northern Ireland; commends the dedication, musicianship and community spirit of all members past and present; further notes the success of the 90th anniversary concert held at St Columba’s Parish Church Hall, and the wonderful performances from Ballylesson Old Boys’ Flute Band, Corcrain Flute Band, Milltown Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches Accordion Band and others; acknowledges the important role that marching bands play in preserving culture, fostering community pride, and bringing people together; and wishes Edgarstown Accordion Band continued success for many years to come.’