Pupils at St John the Baptist Nursery School in Portadown are proving that you’re never too young to be an environmentalist.

The school has successfully achieved its fourth green Eco flag, by participating in the Eco-Schools programme, the world’s largest environmental education programme.

Environmental awareness and action has become an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of the Garvaghy Road school – showing that even the youngest children can play their part in helping to look after our planet.

The internationally recognised Green Flag is the highest award given to Eco-Schools and symbolises excellence in the field of environmental activity.

Pupils,staff and school govenors of St John The Baptist Nursery School celebrate achieving their fourth eco flag. Also included are adults, back from left, Ms L Henry ( Nursery Assistant), Mrs B Fullen (Nursery Assistant), Mr D Campbell (Building Supervisor), Mr C Lavery (Eco Committee member), Mrs C Armstrong (Principal), Mr G Guy (Chairperson), Mrs C Breen (Governor), Mrs H Flack (Catering Supervisor), Mr J Bennett (Governor), Mrs M Derry (Nursery Assistant) and Mrs J Mc Alinden (Nursery Assistant). PT44-230. Picture: Tony Hendron

The Eco-Schools participatory approach and combination of learning and action makes it an ideal way for schools to improve the environments of schools and their local communities.

Children, staff and parents at St John the Baptist Nursery School took part in a variety of activities, focusing on topics including outdoor learning, water, and healthy living which were aimed at extending children’s learning and stimulating their interest in the world around them.

Learning together as a community was an important aspect of the programme and staff and pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School and St John the Baptist’s College were invited to the school to share ideas and resources and take part in activities such as the Big Spring Clean.

Cara, Daaron, Nicole and Ronnie receiving their Wildlife Challenge certificates from the RSPB. Picture: St John the Baptist Nursery School.

Parents made bat boxes and bird houses to attract wildlife into the garden and even led lessons in making bird seed cakes as part of the RSPB’s Big Bird Watch.

The children took part in a number of fundraising opportunities throughout the year including Trócaire and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. This helped develop their understanding of how they can make a difference in the local community and how they can support children and families around the world.

The children were awarded a gold standard certificate for their participation in the RSPB’s Wild Challenge for helping nature and the school also received a ‘School for Nature’ certificate signed by Sir David Attenborough to thank them for helping wildlife.

The school’s eco-committee would like to express their many thanks to everyone who has taken part in supporting children’s learning and contributing positively to the school community.