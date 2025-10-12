Police have said they will have extra patrols in a Co Antrim village on Sunday evening following reports of antisocial driving in the area.

They took to social media to warn drivers heading to Portglenone that car cruising is not a crime, but that unfortunately ‘sometimes some of the unwanted activities that tag along with genuine car enthusiasts are’.

In a bid to get the message across, officers reminded drivers of behaviour that could get them into trouble with the law.

Police pointed out that they can test for both drugs and alcohol and anyone driving and found to be under the influence will be arrested and charged.

Police are stepping up patrols in Portglenone after reports of antisocial driving. Picture: unsplash

They also warned that anyone carrying illegal drugs in their car ‘can be assured of a quick court date’.

Officers said those who drove carelessly or dangerously could also find themselves in court.

"If you decide to drive in an antisocial manner you will get a warning, should you decide to not heed that warning what will follow is a front row seat to watching your car being seized and towed away,” a PSNI spokesperson added.

Police also warned of the use of mobile phones while driving, and of not having motor insurance.

"If your car is a shed and dangerous to be on the road it will be prohibited,” the spokesperson added.

"Enjoy your car, have craic with your mates, be sensible and respectful of the people who live in the areas you frequent, be safe and don’t become the next blurred out number plate Facebook post on a police page.”