A Portrush actor is to star in an immersive retelling of the Easter story with a new vision.

Andrew Porter is a central part of the cast of the Walled City Passion – an immersive street theatre performance which leads audiences on a journey from Londonderry’s St Columb’s Cathedral to the Guildhall Square, using the city’s walls as a key part of the storytelling experience.

The Passion, which has been staged in Derry for the past three years, was originally presented to the north coast actor as “something for every faith and none”.

"This excited me in the first year and had lived up to this ever since,” said Andrew who has appeared in BBC NI’s Blue Lights and In Cold Blood.

Portrush Andrew Porter who will appear in the Walled City Passion. CREDIT ANDREW PORTER

"This year in the Walled City Passion, I play the Sergeant who is in charge of a group of IST (Internal Security Team), who have been tasked to bring Jesus from Gethsemane to Pilate.

"Understandably, the story can't change, but the way we look at it can. Each year the story is told from someone else's point of view.

"This year is being told from one of my IST team’s perspective and how it affects him. The audience are taken on his journey of growth at the same time as following Jesus' story.

"It shows how people can change. This doesn't necessarily mean 'become a believer’, but change something in their lives. There's always a chance to change.”

Portrush actor Andrew Porter playing Caiaphas in a previous performance of The Walled City Passion. CREDIT ANDREW PORTER

The 75 minute, promenade performances of the Walled City Passion take place during Holy Week and in previous years have attracted hundreds to the interactive event.

Andrew, who has played Caiaphas in previous performances, added: “The biggest challenge for myself and the team involved is making the story pertinent to today’s world with characters we can connect with. They were all real people after all. We approach the story as if it's happening today.

"The interesting thing I've found is a lot of people THINK they know this story well. Most of us have been taught this story to us over and over again. We haven't, though, thought much about how all the different people thought or felt at the time.

"Some were searching or trying to hold onto power, for some it was greed, some just needed a wage to bring home to support their families. Others had faith in Jesus for their own personal reasons, others doubted and many couldn't care less.

"This project touches on all of these types of people and brings them to life as believable as if we met them walking down the street today.”

There will be public performances on April 17, 18 and 19. Tickets are available from the Millennium Forum website www.millenniumforum.co.uk